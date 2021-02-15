Barbados COVID-19 death toll now 24

Barbados recorded another COVID-related death on Saturday, bringing the death toll to 24, the Ministry of Health and Wellness has reported in its daily dashboard.

A health care worker has died. This is yet to be confirmed by health authorities.

Meanwhile, there were 207 new cases from 1, 222 tests conducted by the Best-dos Santos Public Health Laboratory.

With the appropriate reagent now in place, the laboratory is in the process of clearing the backlog created due to the temporary use of manual extraction in the processing of samples.

Of the 207 cases, there were 97 males and 110 females.

There are 605 active cases and 23 people were discharged on Saturday.

Overall, there are 2, 268 COVID-19 cases in Barbados- 1, 265 males and 1, 003 females – and 1, 639 people have recovered

The public health lab has conducted 114, 028 tests.