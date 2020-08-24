Barbados COVID-19 UPDATE: Three new cases, six recoveries

Three passengers who arrived on a Jet Blue flight yesterday tested positive for COVID-19 and have gone into isolation.

The three Barbadians, a 57-year-old woman and two men, aged 64 and 76, are all asymptomatic.

Meanwhile, six people will be discharged from the Harrison Point, St. Lucy facility today, after recovering from the viral illness. There are now 22 people in isolation and the number of recoveries has risen to 132.

Barbados has recorded 161 cases, 84 females and 77 males. The Best-dos Santos Public Health Laboratory conducted 214 tests yesterday, bringing the total number performed since February to 15,717.