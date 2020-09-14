Black gay threesome having sex. The Kristen Archives are a free of charge erotic tale resource for consenting grownups.

JUST GAY ANDBISEXUAL TALES

The Kristen Archives are a free of charge story that is erotic for consenting grownups. Please keep coming back often. By reporting it to: The Staff if you find a broken link, please help us

A Gay that is nifty Resourse Get The Rocks Off Nifty Erotic Stories Archive

View A Lot More Of This Archive? A-E F-M N-Z

121st Street – Turbo – Clint has a continuing company day at nyc and enters difficulty. (M+/M, gang-rape)

2-D – by Alex Hawk – a couple of brothers go to the Virgin isles and discover out they like taking a look at the scenery here lower than they like taking a look at one free porn big toys another. (mm-teens, 1st-gay-expr, inc, rom)

A Boy Among Men – by Jones – The child is tiny and slender with long blond locks and blue eyes. One night he could be riding their bike bare-chested wearing bobby socks and free baggy shorts and a difficult prick whenever a guy provides him a trip in their convertible. Do you know what? (Mm, ped, 1st-gay-expr, mast, dental, anal, cd, liquor)

A Boy And their puppy – by Drew – a quick story about a child’s masturbation experiences using the household dog. (m/dog, beast, first, mast)

A Boy And their mom – by Primmrose – a kid spends the night at their closest friend’s home and contains a quick class in ecstasy together with friend’s mom. Their buddy then shows him this is of real relationship. (Fm-teen, mm-bi, ped, exh)

A Brewster Thanksgiving – by J.O. Dickingson – this can be a tale involving four brothers, two preteens as well as 2 thirteen-year-olds, two of the long-forgotten kin, and a variety of their classmates gaining a residential area Thanksgiving pageant. (homosexual, teen/pre, family members, inc)

A Cold Drive – by Otis Holmes – a guy accumulates a hitch-hiker on a cool drive that is snowy. It might be outside that is cold it really gets hotter because the drive profits. (MM, 1st-gay-expr, mast)

A Con Goer Get’s Conned – by Bottomsup – Anime conventions will often have genuine twist. (MM, 1st-gay-expr, anal)

A Dad’s Letter – by dale10 – A Dad informs exactly exactly just how he controls their three sons. (M/m+, ped, nc, inc, huml, v)

On a daily basis In The Beach – by Otis Holmes – guy takes their spouse to a secluded nude beach and they meet a complete complete stranger who starts their eyes. (MMF, bi, exh)

Each day At The Beach – by Otis Holmes – Man takes their spouse to a secluded beach that is nude they meet a complete stranger whom starts their eyes. (MMF, bi, exh)

An at the gloryhole – by wantsum – i was spending the afternoon at the adult book store and decided to visit the booths day. (MM, dental, glory)

An at the naturist beach – by tom hull – a couple go to naturist beach day. It really is her very first time. Intimate play involving the couple in the front of the nude man takes place. Then your action moves in to the dunes where they usually have a threesome. (MMF, exh, 1st-bi-expr)

Every day atat the pool – by darin m – sean along with his buddies invest a single day during the pool. (mmm-teens)

On a daily basis To Forget – by Dave – a poor time results in a memorable experience. (MM, television, 1st-gay exp)