Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds announce birth of son

Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his fiancee Carrie Symonds have announced the birth of a son.

A spokeswoman for the PM and his partner said both mother and baby are “doing very well”.

It is understood Mr Johnson, who has just recovered from coronavirus, was present throughout the birth, at an NHS hospital in London.

But he has now returned to work in Downing Street, No 10 said, where he is leading the response to the pandemic.

He is expected to take a “short period” of paternity leave at some point later this year, Downing Street said.

The couple have received messages of congratulation from across the political spectrum, and Mr Johnson’s father Stanley said he was “absolutely delighted” and “thrilled” by the birth of his grandson.

“The PM and Ms Symonds would like to thank the fantastic NHS maternity team,” Downing Street said.