Cash & Housing. Practical, available advice about housing choices can also be provided.

You are receiving the right benefits to maximise your income, or looking for maintenance for your child, money worries are a problem for many people who parent alone whether itвЂ™s paying the bills, making sure. Then see our information on financial help below if you are experiencing financial hardship.

Money

If you should be parenting alone or sharing parenting then maximising your earnings is definitely an all-important significance of supplying for your needs.

Then it is likely that your income will be a social welfare payment if you are not currently in work. For all those with younger kids, aged under 7, this might be the One-Parent Family Payment; additionally, there are alternate payments for many whose children are aged between 7 and 13 such as the JobseekerвЂ™s Allowance Transitional re re payment; for many with dependent kids over 14 and looking for work, or for folks who have other caring duties or perhaps you might have a medical problem, physical or mental impairment, which effects your ability to get results. Then you may still qualify for some social welfare payments such as the One-Parent Family Payment, if your income is less than в‚¬425; or the Working Family Payment if you are in employment. Have a look at the payments that are different within the In-Work Benefits part, to determine what may affect you.

Them of a change of circumstances, making an appeal, or any other reason, our Guide can help if you need to contact the Department of Employment Affairs and Social Protection about application for payments, notifying.

One-Parent Family Payment

The One-Parent Family Payment may be the main payment made to both women and men parenting alone minus the help of the partner.

JobseekerвЂ™s Transitional Payment (JST)

If the One-Parent Family Payment is closing as a result of chronilogical age of your youngest kid in which he or this woman is beneath the chronilogical age of 14 then you can be eligible for a JobseekerвЂ™s Transitional Payment. Which means you are exempt through the complete JobseekerвЂ™s Allowance conditions to be designed for and truly searching for regular work.

If you’re trying to get One Parent Family Payment or JobseekerвЂ™s transition repayment then you can be expected to get upkeep through the other parent. This can be information which may be useful to realize about social welfare re payments and upkeep, particularly if you have actually issues regarding the or your childrens security.

JobseekerвЂ™s Allowance

If you’re perhaps not in work as well as your youngest kid is finished the chronilogical age of 14, which means you no further be eligible for the One-Parent Family Payment or perhaps the JobseekerвЂ™s Transitional payment, then it could be that you might be eligible for the JobseekerвЂ™s Allowance, an individual will be of working age and they are open to work.

A one-parent household and a carer that is full-time

If you’re parenting alone and in addition a full-time carer of some other adult or your son or daughter,who might have a long-lasting disease then you can be eligible for the One-Parent Family Payment . 5 rate CarerвЂ™s Allowance.

Child Benefit Child Benefit is really a payment made towards the moms and dads or guardians of young ones under 16 years old, or under 18 in the event that youngster is with in full-time training, going to Youthreach or features a impairment.

Financial Assist

There are occasions for families if you find a battle to fulfill living that is everyday which is also tougher if you find an urgent bill or an unanticipated cost arises. Have a look at the information right here for the information on some choices which may be available.

Additional Advantages

They are additional advantages if you are in receipt of a main social welfare payment, such as the One-Parent Family Payment that you may be eligible for

Fuel Allowance Fuel Allowance helps towards the price of warming your house through the colder months. It really is a repayment of в‚¬22.50 per week to get towards your heating bills and there is a brand new choice of getting the re payment in 2 swelling sums this wintertime.

Back to School Clothing and Footwear Allowance This re payment is aimed at supporting families on reduced incomes utilizing the price of college uniforms and footwear.

Lease Supplement This means tested re payment can really help towards having to pay your rent.

In-Work Benefits

Maternity Benefit Maternity Benefit is a re payment designed to women that are on maternity leave from work and included in social insurance coverage (PRSI). It really is covered no more than 26 days, nevertheless you usually takes one more 16 months of maternity leave, unpaid.

Paternity Benefit

Paternity Benefit is really a brand new repayment for those on paternity leave from work. a parent may take fourteen days of leave in the 1st six months of these babyвЂ™s life that can qualify for this re re payment, susceptible to fulfilling the conditions.

Performing Family Payment (previously referred to as Family Income Supplement) you may be eligible for this payment to working families on a lower income if you work 19 hours or more a week.

Back again to Work Family Dividend

The trunk to focus Family Dividend (BTWFD) is really a re re payment that will offer economic help to jobseekers with children plus one Parent Family Payment recipients whom end their social welfare claim to begin a work, increase their hours at the job or start self employment.