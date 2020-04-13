CIA.gov has become encrypted, with the exception of our Reading that is electronic Room to make sure visitor privacy

CIA.gov has become encrypted, with the exception of our <a href="https://brazilbrides.net/">brazilian bride</a> Reading that is electronic Room to make sure visitor privacy

The Task Of A country. The biggest market of Intelligence.

Home

Redirects

CIA Web Web Site Redirect

CIA Web Web Site Redirect

CIA.gov changed its website…

Because of this, the internet target for pages and documents inside our website changed from http: // to https: //. In addition, CIA Careers has relocated to a new location within the website

Please utilize the links or the search type below to obtain the information you look for.

Call us (by snail mail, by fax, by phone, or via our email kind)

CIA Careers ( look for a working task and submit an application)

The World Factbook (our premiere country guide)

Web Site Map (links to major chapters of the web page)

Many thanks for visiting CIA.gov. The CIA online Team

Error Code: 301 – Moved Completely

* Required plugins

Contact CIA

Any office of Public Affairs (OPA) could be the point that is single of for several inquiries in regards to the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA).

We read every page, fax, or email we get, and we’ll convey your reviews to CIA officials outside OPA as appropriate. Nevertheless, with limited staff and resources, we just cannot answer all whom compose to us.

Contact Information

By email: Central Intelligence Agency workplace of Public Affairs Washington, D.C. 20505

Before calling us:

Please check always our web web web site map, search function, or our web web site navigation in the left to find the information you seek. We don’t regularly answer concerns which is why email address details are discovered through this internet site.

Employment: We usually do not regularly respond to questions about work beyond the given info on this internet site, and then we never regularly respond to inquiries in regards to the status of work applications. Recruiting will contact applicants within 45 times if their skills meet our requirements.

The CIA Recruitment Center does not accept resumes, nor can we return phone calls, e-mails or other forms of communication, from US citizens living outside of the US because of safety concerns for the prospective applicant, as well as security and communication issues. Whenever you get back completely towards the United States (instead of holiday or leave), please look at the CIA Careers web page and apply on line for the career of great interest.

The Employment Verification Office to verify an employee’s employment, please contact.

Report Information

Report Information

Folks from just about any country share information with CIA, and brand new people contact us daily. You think might interest CIA due to our foreign intelligence collection mission, there are many ways to reach us if you have information.

Once you know of a imminent risk to a location in the U.S., straight away speak to your neighborhood police force or FBI Field workplace. For threats away from U.S., contact CIA or head to a U.S. Embassy or Consulate and get for the information become passed away up to a U.S. Official. Please understand, CIA will not participate in police force.

As well as the choices below, individuals contact CIA in many different innovative methods. The most practical method will depend on your individual situation. We shall work to protect all given information you offer, as well as your identification, and our interactions with you would be respectful and expert. According to everything you offer, we might give you payment.

WHAT TO DELIVER

It is safe, consider providing these details with your submission if you feel:

Your complete name

Biographic details, such as for example a picture of your self, and a duplicate regarding the biographic web page of one’s passport

The method that you got the information and knowledge you intend to give CIA

Simple tips to contact you, as well as your house target and phone quantity

We can not guarantee a reply to each and every message. We reply first to messages of greater interest to us and also to individuals with greater detail. Our reaction will happen via a method that is secure.

TECHNIQUES TO SUBMIT

Online: deliver a note right here. Or, it is possible to deliver us an email utilising the Tor web browser at ciadotgov4sjwlzihbbgxnqg3xiyrg7so2r2o3lt5wz5ypk4sxyjstad.onion. We visit great lengths to keep these stations secure, but any interaction through the internet poses some danger. With the Tor browser, a digital network that is private and/or a computer device perhaps maybe maybe not registered for your requirements can lessen some danger.

Mail: within the U.S., deliver mail towards the after address:

Central Intelligence Agency Workplace of Public Affairs Washington, D.C. 20505

You may mail a page up to a U.S. Embassy or Consulate and demand it be forwarded to CIA. Please note we now have no control of the protection and dependability of snail mail.

In-Person: away from U.S., head to a U.S. Embassy or Consulate and notify a U.S. Official you’ve got information for CIA.

Alternative party: have actually some body you trust go to a less restrictive environment and deliver the information and knowledge via one of several above practices.