Coronavirus: Italy PM Conte says lockdown exit plan coming

Italy will announce its plan to gradually exit its lockdown by the end of this week, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said.

In a Facebook post, Mr Conte said the country could not give up its policy of “maximum caution”, and said Italy would reopen in line with “serious scientific policy”.

“A reasonable expectation is that we will apply it from May 4,” he said.

Italy has reported 24,114 deaths, the highest recorded toll in Europe.

Data released on Monday showed the number of people officially confirmed as infected with coronavirus had dropped for the first time since the outbreak began. Italian authorities said the symbolic drop of 20 cases was a “positive development”.

The third-largest economy in the eurozone has been under lockdown measures since 9 March, brought in to tackle the spread of the virus.

Countries across Europe are slowly beginning to ease the restrictions, on businesses and on education. There is however no coordination between states.

Some countries like Denmark have already reopened primary schools, while Spain’s government is discussing on Tuesday how to ease its tight restrictions and allow children outside.