Covid-19: New fear grips Europe as cases top 30m worldwide
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases across the globe has surpassed 30 million, according to figures by America’s Johns Hopkins University.
More than 940,000 have died with Covid-19 since the outbreak began in China late last year.
The US, India and Brazil have the most confirmed cases, but there is a renewed spike in infections across Europe.
Many northern hemisphere countries are now bracing for a second wave of the pandemic as winter approaches.
In the UK, the government is considering taking further England-wide measures including a short period of restrictions to try to slow a second surge of infections.
Outside Europe, Israel brings in a second nationwide lockdown later on Friday – the first nation to do so.
Africa has recorded more than a million confirmed cases, although the true extent of the pandemic in the continent is not known. Testing rates are reported to be low, which could distort official figures.