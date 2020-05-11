COVID-19 puts off ANSAR 2020 in Anguilla to July 2021

Basseterre, St Kitts, May 11, 2020 – The Anguilla Nevis St. Kitts Association Reunion, the largest gathering of nationals from those islands, scheduled for July 10-12, 2020 has been postponed until July 9-11, 2021 due to the Coronavirus (COVID-19).

ANSAR 2018 was held in St. Kitts & Nevis and organizers had expected more than 600 delegates from the United Kingdom, Canada, the United States, the United States Virgin Islands, the British Virgin Islands, St Kitts, Nevis and St. Martin/St Maarten would have attended the 19th Biennial Anguilla Nevis St. Kitts Association Reunion in Anguilla.

The Anguilla Nevis St. Kitts Association Reunion is the largest gathering of nationals from those islands, who meet in a different location every two years to rekindle old alliances, strengthen bonds of friendships of sisterhood and brotherhood, participate in various educational, economic and social activities of mutual interest, as well as network to remain connected to their common heritage, history and cultural legacy.

Carlson Connor, President of the New York Chapter of APANY said Anguilla is still looking forward with pride and honor for the first time ever to host the 19th Biennial Anguilla Nevis St . Kitts Association Reunion (ANSAR 2021) under the theme “United by a collective effort for a common goal.”

The Anguilla Progressive Association of New York, Inc . (APANY), is a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit organization incorporated in New York State since 1996. Its mission is to significantly improve and maintain socio-economic and cultural development partnerships between Anguillians at home and throughout the diaspora; based on advocacy, activism and support for education and nonprofit organizations that fund charitable goodwill projects on the island nation of Anguilla .