Crushing Fetish: A fetish for viewing little bugs or pets being crushed to death.

Cuckold: 1. A man whoever spouse or gf has intercourse along with other males. 2. A fetish by which males enjoy watching their feminine partner have sexual intercourse along with other guys, specially males who will be actually imposing. Origins: Form the cuckoo bird, which changes mates usually and lays eggs in other wild birds’ nests.

Cum Inflation: a type of inflation fetish by which someone fantasizes about pumping therefore much semen into an intercourse partner that her human anatomy bulges and swells with male ejaculate.

Cupping: a kind of sadomasochistic play produced by a recovery practice in ancient medicine that is chinese. Typically a flame is used by the dom to eliminate the air from the cup glass. The glass is then quickly positioned on the sub’s epidermis. The vacuum cleaner sucks your skin in to the cup, creating a sizable, hickey-like mark.

Cutting Fetish: sexual satisfaction hails from inflicting cuts on yourself or perhaps a intercourse partner. Linked to: amputation/amputee fetish, blade play, blood fetish, body modification fetish, goro, medical fetish, nollo, non-con, discomfort play, snuff, vore

D

Dacryphilia: A fetish for witnessing other people cry. Often a fetish of sadists whom enjoy dominating subs towards the point of tears.

Degradation: A fetish to be psychologically degraded, or degrading somebody. Synonyms: erotic humiliation.

Dendrophilia: A fetish for sex with trees.

Denial: relates to a few kinds of denial play, including orgasm denial, restroom denial, sensory denial, food/water denial.

Devotee: an individual with a fetish for disabled individuals. The two many fetishes that are common have are abasiophilia and acrotomophilia.

Diaper Fetish: a typical prop included into age play or fetishes for infantilism, scat, watersports, humiliation, dominance, helplessness. Some believe this fetish develops early in life, whenever a young child associates diapers with being liked and coddled. Extreme diaper fetishists make by themselves incontinent so they need certainly to wear diapers constantly.

Dippoldism: A fetish, or paraphilia, for which pleasure is derived from spanking or actually abusing another individual.

Discipline: 1. Each time a principal partner trains a submissive on fetish protocol. 2. Punishment inflicted for a submissive for disobedience.

Dog Training: When a partner that is submissive treated like your pet dog. A form that is common of playing in BDSM.

Dominance and Submission, D&S: BDSM.

Dominant, Dom: The partner whom enjoys control in a fetishistic relationship. Synonyms: daddy, dominatrix, master, top,

Dominatrix: a lady dom in a relationship that is fetishistic.

Doraphilia: A fetish for fabric, fur, locks, or skin. Much like hyphephilia.

Dracophilia: A fetish for dragons.

Dysmorphophilia: A fetish for mentally or physically weakened lovers. Just like teratophilia.

Ag Ag E

Ecouteurism: A fetish for eavesdropping on other people making love.

Electrophilia: A fetish for electricity, which generally involves electro-stimulation.

Emetophilia: A fetish for vomiting or others that are watching, specially after gagging during fellatio. Synonyms: vomit fetish.

Endytophilia: A fetish for intimate lovers whom remain clothed.

Ephebophilia: A paraphilia involving an attraction to teenagers or mid to adolescents that are late involving the many years of 15-19.

Eproctolagniac: A fetish for farts. Synonyms: flatulophilia.

Erotographomania: A fetish for writing, especially love poems or letters.

Erotophobia: concern about expressing or experiencing desires that are sexual.

Erotophonophilia: A fetish for murder. Frequent among serial killers.

Exhibitionism: A fetish to be a spectacle that is public. This frequently exhibits in streaking, public intercourse, or flashing. A typical trait among porn stars.

F

Fat Admirer/Fetish: A fetish for obesity. An easy category for a couple of sub-fetishes: cushioning, inflation, stuffing, gaining, immobility, feederism, feedism, feeding fetish.

Feederism, Feedism, Feeding Fetish, Forced Feeding: a fetish that is fat which pleasure comes from feeding oneself, or any other, utilizing the intention of increasing an individual’s size. Linked to: gaining, inflation, immobility, cushioning, stuffing,

Feminine strength Fetish: A fetish for muscular females. This usually is due to a sub’s wish to be dominated and emasculated with a actually superior feminine.

Fetish: Sexual arousal resulting from a fixation having a particular work or thing. Some fetishes are incredibly intense that any particular one has trouble reaching an orgasm unless he partcipates in, or at least fantasizes about, his fetish.

Fetishize: to build up a sexual obsession around an object or work.

Flagellation: Striking someone via whipping, spanking, flogging, or paddling.

Flatulophilia: A fetish for farts. Synonym: eproctolagniac.

Flip Flop: To act as both the principal and submissive partner, the very best together with base, at different occuring times within a relationship or a sex session that is single. Common amongst the homosexual, lesbian, and BDSM community.

Flogger: a kind of whip with multiples tails.

Food/Water Denial: a form of denial play where the dom declines the sub water or food.

Leg Fetish: Being sexually stimulated by legs, to your point in which you wish to stick legs in your mouth and rub your genitals on it.

Formicophilia: A fetish for bugs crawling for you along with your genitals. Often involves ants.

Frotteurism: A fetish for rubbing against a naive, and non-consenting, individual. Usually done on trains, buses, or perhaps in crowds.

Frottage: Non-penetrative intercourse acts that usually rubbing that is involve. Includes ass jobs, the Cardinal George, cock dogging, base jobs, hand jobs, Harvard Style, outercourse, The Princeton Rub, titty fucking.

Frot: Usually describes any non-penetrative intercourse work that requires two penises rubbing together. Synonyms: cock sc rub, bumping dicks, frictation, frontism, the Ivy League sc rub, knocking dicks, Oxford design, the Princeton Rub, sword fighting, tummy sticks…

Furry: person who gets the fetish ursusagalmatophilia, for which individuals wear downy costumes to either hump that is dry have anonymous sex with other furries. Also contains those who wants to have sexual intercourse with stuffed pets. Synonyms: plushies.

Furvert: one that possesses fetish for pubic hair.

G

Gag: Any item utilized to obstruct a man or woman’s respiration or even to avoid them from chatting, particularly while having sex. A sex that is common in BDSM play.