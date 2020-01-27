Damian Kelsick appointed to act as High Court judge in Antigua

Another national of St Kitts and Nevis has been appointed to the bench of the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court.

The Judicial and Legal Services Commission of the Eastern Caribbean Court has advised that Kittitian, Mr Damian Kelsick has been appointed to act as High Court Judge, Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court for the period 1st February to 9th April 2020. Mr Kelsick has been assigned to Antigua and Barbuda.

Mr Kelsick was called to the Bar in St Kitts and Nevis in 1992 and has also practiced in Anguilla and St Vincent and the Grenadines.

He has served as Vice-President of the Bar Association, as a Director of the St Christopher and Nevis Social Security Board and the St Kitts Tourism Authority.

In August 2018, he was appointed as Chairman of Integrity Commission but resigned 8 months after citing inadequate funding for the operation of the commission as one of the reasons.