Discussion and writings on many different topics associated with polyamory

Consensual non-monogamy

Monday, February 7, 2011

New Poly oriented dating internet site!

As a follow-up to my article about OkCupid! I desired to allow you all learn about an innovative new site that is dating MyPolyamory

From their information web page: Polyamory central for people, couples & teams! Ability to own couples about the same profile & join groups! FREE subscriptions in order to browse other members! Comprehensive and simple to utilize internet platform! Wide selection of individual interest alternatives! Straight foward activation and deactivation of account! PayPal membership does NOT need PayPal account! Password protect your photos with FREE account! Offering broad and in-depth resources! Forward direct messaging/chat with premium account!

They are marketing pretty greatly on discussion boards and discussion boards recently therefore the web site is apparently pretty new. I finalized through to your website and offered it a when over and things looked decent. The website is unquestionably poly oriented using the capability to place a few for a profile that is single. Their interests that are personal is quite well detailed though it can appear notably intimately oriented having the ability to rate curiosity about things such as for example anal intercourse or Public Intercourse. There’s also a reference page with a big amount of links to articles by Franklin Veaux.

I don’t understand about other people, but anytime We learn about a poly oriented or focused web web site I have pretty excited. There simply are not that numerous resources available to you.

After a short time I went back into the website and took another, more in-depth glance at things. That is once I became disappointed. Like various other web sites, MyPolyamory wants to tease. Yes, you can easily subscribe to free. Yes, you’ll search users along with your free account. You may also content other members along with your free membership. BUT, only with canned communications. To own a conversation that is actual somebody you have to join a “Premium Membership”. (If i recall, this is fundamentalally the basic model PMM – PolyMatchmaker operates under).

Okay, “I’ll bite” I was thinking, just how much is just a Premium Membership? $39.99 each month. They give you a break down to $119.99 which drops the price to $19.99/month if my math is right if you want to pay for a longer period, say 6 months. (in contrast in my opinion Match continues to be about $30.00 each month, though when you can cause them to inform you exactly what a account expenses before you subscribe you might be in front of many people). Include to that particular the reality that a search in my major area that is metropolitan ANY females within 50 kilometers of my zip rule reveals precisely 2 matches (neither of that has a total profile) and my suggestion on MyPolyamory is a good PASS. Return up to OkCupid! Or perhaps PlentyofFish. Heck, even PMM – PolyMatchmaker continues to be just $5 per and there are a lot more people on the site month! (because of the search that is same performed above but a restriction of 25 kilometers I have will over 40 outcomes in my own area).

In summary I’m sorry to state MyPolyamory simply does not be seemingly well worth enough time. The fee is higher than many internet internet sites and before the web site is populated with users, a good Premium Membership isn’t going to can you a little bit of good.

I must say I have to stop looking towards these websites.

Do some of you’ve got recommendations? Have you figured out of every Poly oriented or focused sites that are dating? And when therefore, are they free or do they tease such as the web sites we pointed out?