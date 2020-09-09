Dominica confirms two more cases of COVID-19; total active cases now 6

Dr. Shallaudin Ahmed, National Epidemiologist, has announced via a live broadcast this evening that Dominica has confirmed two more active cases of COVID-19.

The two new cases, as with the other 4 recently confirmed cases of COVID-19, have all been imported.

The latest positive cases are of a 59-year-old female and a 35-year-old male. Dr. Ahmed said that both were asymptomatic.

This announcement brings the total number of active cases to 6 and the total number of confirmed cases to 24.

The two infected individuals have been in isolation since September 5th when they both tested positive after undergoing rapid tests on arrival and their test results were subsequently confirmed via PCR testing.