Dominican Prime Minister names a 13-member Cabinet

Dominica Prime Minister, Roosevelt Skerrit has named a 13-member Cabinet moments ago at the Windsor Park Stadium.

Skerrit had previously assigned himself six different portfolios in the new Dominica Labour Party (DLP) Cabinet when he took the oath of office, oath of allegiance and oath of secrecy at a short ceremony at the Office of the President earlier on Tuesday His portfolios are: Minister of Finance, Resilience, Economic Affairs, Investment, Planning, Sustainable Development, Telecommunications and Broadcasting.

Senior Minister and Minister of Housing and Urban Development is Reginald Austrie. Minister of National Security and Home Affairs is Rayburn Blackmore. Dr. Kenneth Darroux was named Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Business and Diaspora Relations.

The other portfolios are as follows: Minister of Blue and Green Economy, Agriculture and National Food Security – Fidel Grant; Minister of Tourism, International Transport, and Maritime Initiatives – Denise Charles; Minister of Youth Development and Empowerment, Youth at Risk, Gender Affairs, Seniors’ Security, and Dominicans With Disabilities — Dr Adis King; Minister of Trade, Commerce, Entrepreneurship, Innovation, Business and Export Development — Ian Douglas; Minister of Governance, Public Service Reform, Citizen Empowerment, Social Justice and Ecclesiastical Affairs — Gretta Roberts; Minister of the Environment, Rural Modernisation and Kalinago Upliftment— Cozier Frederick; Minister of Health, Wellness and New Health Investment — Dr Irving McIntyre; Minister of Public Works and The Digital Economy — Senator Cassani Laville; Minister of Sports, Culture and Community Development — Roselyn Paul; and Minister of Education, Human Resource Planning, Vocational Training and National Excellence – Octavia Alfred.

The Minister of State in the Office of the Prime Minister, with responsibility for Telecommunications and Broadcasting is Senator Oscar George. The Minister of State in the Ministry of Finance, Economic Affairs and Planning is Senator Gregory “Karessah” Riviere. The Minister of State in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, International Business and Diaspora Relations, with Specific responsibility for Diaspora Relations is Edward Registe

Parliamentary Secretary in the Ministry of Tourism, International Transport, and Maritime Initiatives, with special responsibility for Air and Sea Port Operations was named Chekira Lockhart-Hypolite

Parliamentary Secretary in the Ministry Of Health, Wellness and New Health Investment, with particular responsibility for Community and Home Care is Kent Edwards.

