Douglas: Mother’s Day, enriching day to pay tribute to all mothers whether alive or still living in their recollections

Basseterre, St Kitts, – As the citizens and residents join the rest of the world in celebrating Mother’s Day, Political Leader of the St Kitts-Nevis Labour Party (SKNLP), the Rt Hon Dr Denzil Douglas in a message to mothers said: “Today of all days we must take the time to thank God for our mothers’ love, sacrifice, patience, discipline and resilience. These attributes have made us into the men and women we are today. “

Dr Douglas said the day marks another wonderful and enriching day to pay tribute to all mothers whether alive or still living in their recollections.

“With the outbreak of COVID-19, many families may not be able to spend the time together, but as sons and daughters, we can virtually honour our moms. We can give them a call and say a special thank you, paint a bouquet of flowers and send a picture by Whatsapp, read them a poem of gratitude, send video hugs, share their memorable stories and experiences with family members or leave a thank you prayer on their voicemails,” said Dr Douglas.

He further noted that “whether we connect with our mothers through good memories, the social media or personal contact, let us remain committed to respecting the goals of social distancing. This will only serve to protect the health of mothers especially those who are most vulnerable.” “And In the face of difficult moments and sadness that result from the passing of some of our mothers due to Covid-19 we must still find creative ways to keep faith and hope alive, and surely keep our homes, communities, country and region healthy as we honour our mothers on their special day,” said the former prime minister.

Dr Douglas used the opportunity to honour all mothers, especially those who are Nurses and Caregivers.

“This week Tuesday 12th May we celebrate with them International Nurses Day. Today we are also reminded that WHO has designated 2020 as International Year of the Nurse and Midwife. Yet again we are reminded during this pandemic of their special roles in delivering care, service and love as frontline Essential Service providers under sacrificial circumstances. They deserve a double portion of honour and compensation.” “Let your mother know how special she is. Make an extra special effort to tell her how much you love and adore her and all that you are determined to do to make up for moments of neglect and complacency. For some, this Mother’s Day is painful because of unresolved and lingering issues. There is no better time to reconcile, to seek forgiveness and heal wounds than on Mother’s Day. We all know that a mother’s love can understand what a child’s words cannot say. Let us raise our glasses and give three cheers for every loving, devoted, dedicated and hard working mother,” said Dr Douglas.

“Today, I say a special prayer for mothers and caregivers- elderly and young especially of Constituency#6. I celebrate your talents, gifts and commitment to the wellness and wellbeing of your children. I thank you all mothers in advance for supporting my leadership and continued contribution to the development of this Constituency and Federation. Happy Mother’s Day to every mother and may we all look forward to a brighter future and post COVID-19.”

