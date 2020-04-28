Dr Drew praises frontline workers, calls for risk pay to be paid

Basseterre, St Kitts, April 27, 2020 – Medical internist Dr Terrance Drew has commended all frontline workers involved in the fight against the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in St Kitts and Nevis.

In praising the work of frontline workers, Dr Drew called for the nurses to be paid risk pay.

“That all doctors be appointed as they are risking their lives and that they too be given a pay increase. The reason why am calling for this, is because they have been putting themselves on the line and need not only be thanked by words but also in deed,” he posted on his FaceBook page on Sunday.

He also called for the government to involve all stakeholders in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic by have representatives of all sectors and organisations at the table .