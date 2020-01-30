Dr Drew to highlight plans at public meeting in Stapleton tonight

Basseterre, St Kitts, January 30, 2020 – The St Kitts-Nevis Labour Party (SKNLP) candidate for St Christopher 8, Dr Terrance Drew, will be highlighting his plans for the constituency and the nation as the date for the next general elections draws closer.

Dr Drew, the chairman of the SKNLP will be the main speaker at a political meeting in Stapleton Village this evening (Thursday) at 7.30.

“I will be joined by the NextGenSkn team. I will lay out some of my plans for the people of Stapleton, Constituency number 8 and the country,” said Dr Drew in a brief statement on Thursday morning.

In the shadow cabinet, Dr Drew leads the Ministry of Health and along with Hon. Konris Maynard, Parliamentary Representative for St Christopher 3 (West Basseterre), lead the Ministry of National Security including Prisons, Defence Force and Police.

Dr Drew, along with the SKNLP candidate for St Christopher 7, Mr Leon Natta-Nelson, also has responsibility for the Ministry of Agriculture, Human Settlement (Housing), Cooperatives and Environment including Marine Resources.