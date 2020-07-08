Dr Geoffrey: I support Dr Douglas as Leader of the Opposition

Basseterre, St Kitts, July 8, 2020 – Newly-elected East Basseterre parliamentary representative, Hon Dr Geoffrey Hanley has denied he wants to be Leader of the Opposition in the St Kitts-Nevis National Assembly.

In a statement Wednesday, Dr Hanley categorically denounced and reject the fake news report being circulated by the propaganda machinery of the Harris administration that he has sought the support of the Labour Party rank and file for the position of the Leader of the Opposition.

“As the newly-elected Representative of the good citizens and residents of Constituency Number One, I am wholly satisfied and committed to furthering my programmes of people empowerment that I have actively pursued within this Constituency over the years especially in the areas of education, youth empowerment and improving the quality of life of our seasoned citizens,” said Hanley.

He stated that while he stand ready and capable of rising to the responsibilities and duties that the role of Leader of Opposition would bring, “I have every confidence that the Rt. Hon. Dr. Douglas, as a statesman of international acclaim and renown, and who has masterfully captained the ship of State during his tenure in office as a Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, is more than fit to continue in the role as Leader of the Opposition in which he served over the last five years.”

Hanley said he remains at the service of the people of St. Kitts and Nevis, “my country and my Party and am fully prepared to protect, defend and promote their interests in whatever capacity I am called upon to serve both inside and outside Parliament.”