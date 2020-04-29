Duncan “Big Lice” Wattley axed from NHC Board; says he heard removal on the streets

Basseterre, St Kitts, April 29, 2019 – Duncan “Big Lice” Wattley said Monday night that his unprincipled removal as a director of the National Housing Corporation (NHC) will have “deep and underlying consequences.”

“Today the 29th of April 2019, I found out on the streets of Basseterre that I have been relieved of my duties as a Director of the National Housing Corporation (NHC) effective 31st March 2019. That I have no problem with, my contention is that I had to hear this on the streets,” said Wattley, brother of former chairman of prime minister Dr Timothy Harris’ Peoples Labour Party (PLP).

In a FaceBook posting, Duncan Wattley disclosed that neither the Chairman of the Board of Directors nor the Minister with responsibilities for the Corporation “had the balls to call, write or inform of such actions.”

“Anyway,what is done is done and let me assure you that I am not bitter in anyway. However these actions can and will have deep and underlying consequences for all parties involved,” said Wattley.

He said it was a pleasure serving the People of the Federation.”

“For all those who I helped, whether to obtain a house, land, title or anything pertaining to NHC, I say…it was my pleasure to serve. Also I need to say special thanks to the hard working staff at the Corporation. I enjoyed working with you guys. My only regret is that we did not get to put in place the pension plan as promised,” Wattley said.

“Hopefully my successors can complete that (well deserved),” said Wattley.

He added: “I want you to continue to serve the general public to the best of your ability.”

“My colleagues, my fellow Directors let me say that it was my pleasure working with you guys. I know that I was delinquent at times but you understand what I stand for. “Principles not men.”

Finally I would like to thank our Prime Minister “Dr The Honorable Timothy Harris ” for giving me a chance to serve,” said Wattley.

He added: “People in nutshell I just needed to let the General Public know that anything pertaining to the National Housing Corporation (NHC), whether its land housing or other, I cannot help you anymore. Those who I promised to help I am really sorry that I did not get to. However keep the faith.” your humble servant, Duncan “Biglice” Wattley.

“Remember….”WE DID NOT VOTE FOR THAT,” he concluded.