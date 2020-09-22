England grab early lead despite Dottin’s solo effort

BY SANJAY MYERS

Senior staff reporter

myerss@jamaicaobserver.com

INTERNATIONAL women’s cricket returned yesterday with England completing a straightforward 47-run victory over West Indies in the opening contest of the five-match Twenty20 series.

The platform for the home team’s win at Incora County Ground in Derby was laid by Tammy Beaumont’s breezy 62 at the top of the order which helped them to 163-8 from their allotted 20 overs.

Deandra Dottin, asked to open the batting, countered with 69, but West Indies Women were hardly ever in the hunt, stuttering to 116-6.

The margin of defeat closely mirrored the outcome of the previous meeting between the teams. Then West Indies went down by 46 runs after they were bowled out for 97 in reply to England’s 143-5 during the group stage of the World Cup in March.

Since that tournament the novel coronavirus had ensured no international women’s cricket.

Yesterday, Heather Knight, the England captain, noted that her team’s batting fell away after a high-tempo start.

“[I am] really pleased; delighted to be back and thought it was a really good performance. We ideally would have got a few more [runs], but we were outstanding with the ball,” she said during a post-match television interview.