Exxus Snap Cartr >

The Exxus Snap is uber-compact and a good option whenever you may need a cartridge vaporizer for on-the-go vaping of one’s favorite 510 thread oil cartridge. Though it’s small, it continues to have most of the standard features that you’d expect in a oil cartridge battery, such as for instance: 650mAh battery pack that rarely needs charging, three optimized voltage settings, pre-heat function with session mode, and more. The sufficient chamber opening is large enough to fit standard cartridges up to 11mm in diameter. Treat your self to a tight, discreet cartridge battery – Get a Exxus Snap today!

Description

With the Exxus Snap

The Exxus Snap cartridge vaporizer is certainly one of those products who has most of the features so it easily fits wherever you need it to that you 100mg cbd gummies need, is easy to use, great for first-time consumers, and is uber-compact. a viewing that is convenient allows you to understand oil level in your cartridge and never have to pull it away. The single-button procedure allows you to get a grip on the Exxus Snap with all the standard five-clicks to make on / off, three-clicks to alter voltage, and two-clicks to start the function that is pre-heat. Within the field are a couple of magnetic adapters, that are used for connecting either the included glass cartomizer, or any standard 510 thread oil cartridge from your own dispensary. Merely screw one of many adapters that are magnetic the finish of the oil cartridge, and insert it to the Exxus Snap’s chamber. The strong connection that is magnetic properly hold your cartridge without concern about it falling out in clumps.

Exxus Snap How-To Movie

Features

360° technology that is anti-leak prevent oil spills

High protection value for the valuable 510 thread oil cartridges

Battery Capacity: 650mAh

Three Voltages: 3.4V, 3.7V and 4.0V

Fits Most 510 thread cartridges by having a ample 11mm diameter opening

Proportions: 2.5? (H) x 1.0? (W)

Utilizing The Glass Cartomizer

Contained in the package is a refillable 1ml cup cartomizer. It can be used with any THC or CBD oil that you get at your neighborhood dispensary. Filling of this cartomizer is fairly easy, considering that the mouthpiece just should be unscrewed to gain access to the tank. See guidelines below. Through the process if you need any assistance, be sure to send an email to email protected and we’ll walk you.