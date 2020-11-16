FATAL TRAFFIC ACCIDENT ON THE BAY ROAD BEING INVESTIGATED

Basseterre, St. Kitts, Police are investigating a fatal traffic accident that occurred on the Bay Road near the Sol Station on November 13, 2020.

The accident occurred sometime after 6:00p.m. and involved motor SUV P 7985 which is owned and was being driven by Inshan Mohammed of Pine Gardens, Shadwell Housing and pedestrian Arthur Jacobs of Ponds Pasture. Investigations so far have revealed that Mohammed was traveling from Birdrock towards Central Basseterre and after passing the main entrance of the Sol Station, he collided with Jacobs who was, at the time, crossing the road from the seaside to the mountain side.

Jacobs was transported to the JNF General Hospital by the Emergency Medical Service (EMS) via ambulance where he later died. He was 62 years old. An autopsy will be performed to determine his exact death.

Persons with information regarding this incident are urged to contact the Traffic Department by calling 465-2241, the nearest Police Station or the crime hotline 707 where information can be given anonymously. Investigations into the matter are ongoing.