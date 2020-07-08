FIFA withdraws from mediation with TTFA citing lack of confidentiality

FIFA has withdrawn from mediation with the Trinidad and Tobago Football Association (TTFA) citing the failure of its lawyers to keep the matter confidential.

Football’s world governing body has been in dispute with the ousted executive since March 17, when they notified the four-month-old administration led by William Wallace, that it was being dissolved and a normalisation committee appointed to govern the affairs of the heavily indebted association.

However, in June, lawyers representing the TFFA requested that the matter be resolved through mediation. On Monday, FIFA agreed.

However, following media reports about the mediation, FIFA issued a statement officially withdrawing from the mediation.

“It should be noted that the mediation FIFA previously agreed to with “United TTFA” would never have dealt with the legality of the appointment of the Normalisation Committee and would only have covered some costs related issues,” the statement said.

“This mediation will not go ahead now in any event, owing to the failure of the lawyers of “United TTFA“ to keep the matter confidential, in line with their professional and ethical obligations.”

Following the decision to appoint the normalisation committee, the ousted executive that FIFA referred to as “United TTFA”, took the matter to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS). However, weeks later they withdrew the matter from CAS citing fears of institutional bias and concerns over not getting a fair hearing.

They subsequently took the matter to the Trinidad and Tobago High Court of Justice. FIFA now says that the High Court does not have jurisdiction over them.

“FIFA does not, and will never, accept the jurisdiction of a local court in Trinidad & Tobago to decide on the legality of the appointment of the Normalisation Committee currently appointed to run football in the territory,” FIFA said in its statement.

“For the avoidance of doubt, FIFA only recognises the authority and jurisdiction of the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in these matters. Any dispute regarding the appointment of a Normalisation Committee falls squarely within the jurisdiction of the CAS, and CAS alone. “United TTFA” itself previously went to CAS and then unilaterally withdrew from the CAS process.”