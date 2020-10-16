FIREARM, AMMUNITION FOUND FOLLOWING SEARCH ON PREMISES

Basseterre, St. Kitts: A man is in Police custody in relation to a firearm that was found in the Newtown area on Wednesday, October 14, 2020.

Members of the Anti-Narcotics Unit executed a search on a premises in Carty Alley, Newtown on Wednesday. As a result, one (1) Glock 19 firearm with a matching magazine and four (4) 9mm rounds of ammunition were found. The items were taken into custody along with an individual who lives on the premises.

Investigations into the matter are ongoing. This find brings the total number of illegal firearms taken off the streets to eight (8)