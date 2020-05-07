Florida reaches 1,600 COVID-19 deaths

MIAMI, Florida (USA) – The Florida Department of Health reported today that there were 826 new positive COVID-19 cases with a total of 61 new deaths.

More than 16,115 test results were reported to the Department of Health on Wednesday, May 6.

“Today, as of 10:00 am, there are 826 new positive COVID-19 cases (793 Florida residents and 33 non-Florida residents) and 61 new deaths related to COVID-19.

“While Florida’s testing has increased over the past week, the per cent of those testing positive for COVID-19 overall is 7.73 per cent. On May 6, 4.35 per cent of new cases tested positive.

“There are a total of 38,828 Florida cases with 1,600 deaths related to COVID-19.

Since 11:00 am on May 7, 61 people have died who tested positive for COVID-19 in Broward, Charlotte, Dade, DeSoto, Duval, Escambia, Hillsborough, Manatee, Palm Beach, Pasco, Pinellas, and Sarasota counties,” the Florida Health Department stated in its daily report on COVID-19.