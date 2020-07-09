High Court judge to begin hearing election petitions on Friday

Basseterre, St Kitts, July 9, 2020 – Election petitions by six St Kitts-Nevis Labour Party (SKNLP) candidates challenging the results of the June 5 general elections will come up for their first hearing on Friday 10th July.

The hearing in the Civil Court, which is expected to discuss the procedures and the case management of the petitions, will go before His Lordship Mr Justice Trevor Ward, QC.

The petitions were filed in the High Court by the SKNLP candidates – Marcella Liburd, St Christopher 2 (Central Basseterre); Konris Maynard, St Christopher 3 (West Basseterre); Steve Wrensford, (St Christopher 4); Kenneth Douglas (St Christopher 5); Leon Natta-Nelson (St Christopher 7) and Dr Terrance Drew (St Christopher 8).

A petition by Mr Ian Patches Liburd, the PAM candidate for St Christopher 1 (East Basseterre) is also listed.

The St Kitts-Nevis Labour Party candidates allege “massive fraud” in the June 5 2020 general elections.

“The petitions allege massive corruption in the elections, massive corruption,” the party’s legal counsel Sylvester Anthony said.

The SKNLP said the petitions are based on a careful and thorough examination of election data, eyewitness accounts from residents and citizens as well as reports collected from Inside and Outside Agents which monitored the voting process.