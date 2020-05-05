Jamaican-born Raheem Sterling set to cash in on US$120m Puma deal

Manchester City star Raheem Sterling and German kit manufacturers Puma are said to be close to a record-breaking deal that will see the Jamaican-born winger becoming the face of Puma’s global advertising strategy.

The deal said to be valued at approximately US$120 million would make Sterling Puma’s highest-paid footballer. The player currently earns wages of more than £300,000 a week playing for the Citizens.

However, the deal that is being reported by media in the United Kingdom is contingent on whether Sterling decides to walk away from his current kit sponsors Nike, whose deal with him expires on June 30.

Media reports say rival brands including Under Armour, Adidas and New Balance have been pursuing Sterling’s signature for more than two years.

If the deal with Puma does go through, Sterling could collaborate on the development of a sportswear range with American rapper Jay-Z, who is also Puma’s creative director.