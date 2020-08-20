Jose Clayton: The Brazilian footballer who is more at home in Tunisia

By Souhail Khmira

Back home in Brazil he was known as Jose Clayton Menezes Ribeiro but is better known to African football fans as Jose Clayton.

He was born in Sao Luis a city on the coast of northern Brazil on 21 March 1974 and lived there for 20 years when he ended up in Tunisia.

Clayton started his football career at his hometown club in Brazil before making his way to play for Etoile du Sahel.

The move not only launched Clayton’s career but it also provided him with a gateway to play international football for Tunisia.

If you think that he returned home to Brazil on his retirement you would be wrong!

“People in Brazil who are close to me know that I want to spend the rest of my life in Tunisia,” he told BBC Sport Africa.

“The good thing is that everyone was very understanding, and that I was happy doing what I love with people that I love, participating in great competitions.”

Clayton is now engaged to a Tunisian woman, speaks French fluently and does his very best with his Arabic too.

“C’est l’amour – I stayed for love. I stayed for the love of a country that took me in as one of their own. I spend most of my time here in Tunisia and I enjoy every moment of it.” he continued.

“I have no regrets or whatsoever, it’s quite the opposite, I’m proud to have Tunisian nationality and to call myself Tunisian.”