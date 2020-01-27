Kobe Bryant: US mourns basketball legend killed in helicopter crash

US basketball legend Kobe Bryant has died in a helicopter crash in California, sparking an outpouring of grief from fans around the world.

Bryant, 41, and his daughter Gianna, 13, were among the nine killed when the aircraft came down in Calabasas.

There were no survivors from Sunday’s crash which happened in foggy weather.

Bryant, a five-time NBA champion, played for the LA Lakers throughout his career and is considered one of the greatest players in the game’s history.

Tributes from celebrities and fellow sports stars have been pouring in, many expressing shock at his sudden death. Moments of silence have been observed at basketball games across the US.

Fans gathered at a makeshift memorial for Bryant in front of the Los Angeles Lakers’ stadium at the Staples Center on Sunday, laying flowers and basketballs in memory of the star.

And there have been public acts of mourning as far away as the Philippines, where a new basketball hall named after Bryant opened just hours before his death.‎

Bryant has also been remembered at the Grammy Awards which were held at the Staples Center.

“We’re all feeling crazy sadness right now,” said Grammys host Alicia Keys.

“Because earlier today Los Angeles, America and the whole wide world lost a hero. We’re literally standing here heartbroken in the house that Kobe Bryant built.”

The NBA issued a statement saying it was “devastated by the tragic passing of Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna”.

“For 20 seasons, Kobe showed us what is possible when remarkable talent blends with an absolute devotion to winning,” it said.