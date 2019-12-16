LeBron leads Lakers, Nets crush 76ers

LeBron James helped the Los Angeles Lakers extend their winning streak with another dominant display, while the Brooklyn Nets were too good for the Philadelphia 76ers.

James’ double-double led the Lakers to a 101-96 victory over the Atlanta Hawks and a seventh successive win in the NBA on Sunday.

The Lakers superstar posted 32 points and 13 rebounds as Los Angeles moved level with the Milwaukee Bucks for the NBA’s best record at 24-3.

Anthony Davis contributed 27 points and 13 rebounds for the Lakers, while Trae Young led the Hawks with 30 points.

The Nets powered to a 109-89 victory over the 76ers as Philadelphia’s road woes continued.

Without Joel Embiid due to illness, the 76ers were no match for the Nets – slipping to 6-8 on the road despite a 14-0 home record.

Ben Simmons’ 20 points were not enough to extend Philadelphia’s winning run to six games, while Spencer Dinwiddie’s 24 fuelled the Nets.

