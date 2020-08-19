Narine’s blitz stuns Guyana Amazon Warriors in the tournament opener

The Caribbean Premier League bowled off Tuesday morning in Trinidad and Tobago, and it saw the Trinbago Knight Riders edging out the Guyana Amazon Warriors by four wickets at the Brian Lara Cricket Stadium.

Batting first in a shortened game, the Warriors could only muster 144 of their allotted 17 overs, with middle-order batsman Shimron Hetmyer blasting 63 from 44 balls. His inning consisted of 2x4s and 2x6s.

New Zealand batsman, Ross Taylor chipped in with a quickfire 33 to propel the beaten finalist in 2019 to a competitive total.

But it was a blissful half-century from Sunil Narine that swung the game towards the host.

Narine stroked 50 from 28 balls, comprising 2x4s and 4x6s, propelling the host to victory with two balls left.

Scores. Guyana Amazon Warriors 144 for 5 and Trinibago Knight Riders 147/ 6

Photo Credit: CPL