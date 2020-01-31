New homes for hurricane-hit Barbudans still living in tents

From several hundred feet in the air, Barbuda’s once-ravaged landscape could almost be mistaken for the pristine scenes of its pre-Hurricane Irma counterpart.

Look closely however and the familiar blue tarps used to shelter those who lost everything to the disaster still appear intermittently among the repaired homes and farms, shops and businesses.

Now – more than two years after the monster category five storm tore Antigua’s sister island apart – the misery of living in tents exposed to the elements and with limited access to electricity and water could soon be over for Irma’s final remaining victims.

Ground-breaking on 10 new eco-friendly and hurricane-resistant homes is tipped to take place next month.

The initiative is a joint venture between government, the Barbuda Council and the Halo Foundation, supported and funded by two heavyweight charities.

The Calvin Ayre Foundation – established by the eminent Canadian businessman and Antiguan resident – is stumping up US$1 million towards the project being created at Louis Hill. Technical expertise will be provided by the Prince of Wales’ charity, the Prince’s Foundation.