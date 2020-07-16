Nick Cannon to remain on Fox show after ViacomCBS fired him over anti-Semitic comments

(CNN) Nick Cannon is keeping his job as host of competition series “The Masked Singer” following his apology for recent anti-Semitic remarks.

Fox announced its decision after ViacomCBS fired him from his improv show “Wild ‘N Out” due to his anti-Semitic comments on a recent podcast. Cannon has since apologized.

In a statement, Fox said it believes this moment calls for dialogue, and will help him advance what it called an important conversation.

“When we were made aware of Nick Cannon’s interview with Richard Griffin on YouTube, we immediately began a dialogue with Nick,” Fox said.

“He is clear and remorseful that his words were wrong and lacked both understanding and context, and inadvertently promoted hate. This was important for us to observe. Nick has sincerely apologized, and quickly taken steps to educate himself and make amends.”

The podcast that led to Cannon’s firing ViacomCBS ended a decades-long relationship with Cannon this week after Cannon was joined by controversial hip hop figure Professor Griff on a recent episode of the “Cannon’s Class” podcast, where talk turned to Black people as the “true Hebrews” and included anti-Semitic conspiracy theories.

In 1989 Griff was briefly kicked out of the rap group Public Enemy after he made anti-Semitic comments, but later rejoined the group as its ”supreme allied chief of community relations” according to a New York Times article from that year.

During his appearance on Cannon’s podcast, Griff doubled down on his past comments and said he was “hated now because I told the truth.”

Cannon said that Griff was “speaking facts” and amplified Griff’s views that Jewish people controlled the media, likening it to the power of the Rothschild family, banking scions who have long been targets of anti-Semitic conspiracy theories.

“The Masked Singer” host also disputed that such views were anti-Semitic because, saying Black people are the “true Hebrews.”

“It’s never hate speech. You can’t be anti-Semitic when we are the Semitic people,” he said. “When we are the same people who they want to be. That’s our birthright. We are the true Hebrews.”

On Monday Cannon posted a series of tweets about the controversy, writing “Anyone who knows me knows that I have no hate in my heart nor malice intentions.”

“I do not condone hate speech nor the spread of hateful rhetoric,” he wrote. “We are living in a time when it is more important than ever to promote unity and understanding.”

He added that he is “an advocate for people’s voices to be heard openly, fairly and candidly.”

“In today’s conversation about anti-racism and social justice, I think we all including myself must continue educating one another & embrace uncomfortable conversations it’s the only way we ALL get better,” he wrote. “I encourage more healthy dialogue and welcome any experts, clergy, or spokespersons to any of my platforms to hold me accountable and correct me in any statement that I’ve made that has been projected as negative.”