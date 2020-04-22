No new cases, two patients to be released from isolation

For the sixth consecutive day, there were no new cases of COVID-19 recorded in Barbados.

However, two more persons will be released from isolation today after testing negative twice within a 48-hour period.

Their results were among the 35 tests conducted by the Bes-dos Santos Public Health Laboratory, which brought the total number of tests carried out by this facility to 1098.

The island’s tally of confirmed cases remains at 75.

Of these, 45 persons remain in isolation, 25 persons have recovered and five have died. (BT/BGIS)