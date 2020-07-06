No official word from police on Noble Jewelers heist

Basseterre, St Kitts,- The Royal St Christopher and Nevis Police Force is yet to issued an official statement on the Noble Jewelry heist on Thursday July 2.

According to credible sources, two masked men, one brandishing a gun and the other a knife, entered the store which is located on Port Zante, around 3:30 PM and demanded jewelry.

The men reportedly went around the store and took a quantity of jewelry before making their escape. The value of the jewelry is still unknown.

Photo – Noble Jewelers on Port Zante