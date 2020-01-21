ONE BILL FOR FIRST READING, SEVERAL BILLS FOR SECOND READING IN NATIONAL ASSEMBLY ON THURSDAY, JANUARY 23

The Order Paper has been circulated for a sitting of the National Assembly to be held at the National Assembly Chambers, Government Headquarters, Basseterre, on Thursday 23rd January 2020, at 10:00 am. Notice has been given.



The Honourable Prime Minister and Minister responsible for Finance, Sustainable Development, National Security, People’s Empowerment and Constituency Empowerment, Dr. Timothy Harris, will seek leave to introduce and have read a first time Virtual Assets Bill, 2020.



Additionally, the Honourable Prime Minister will move the second reading of Virtual Assets Bill, 2020; Money Services Business (Amendment) Bill, 2019 (First Reading on 30th July 2019); Anti-Money Laundering (National Committee) Bill, 2019 (First Reading on 28th November 2019); and Non-Governmental Organizations (Amendment) Bill, 2019 (First Reading on 28th November 2019).



Further, the Honourable Attorney General and Minister responsible for Justice and Legal Affairs, Elections and Communication, Senator Vincent Byron Jr, will move the second reading of Proceeds of Crime and Asset Recovery Bill, 2019 (First Reading on 28th November 2019).





