One injured Nevis shooting Tuesday

Police are said to be probing a shooting incident that left a male nursing injuries to the body.

KYSSFM understands that the incident occurred sometime after 7:00 a.m. behind the Alexandra Hospital Tuesday morning.

Police have not provided details about the incident, but only indicated that “Police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred in Nevis this morning”.

This incident comes on the two week mark when 24-year-old Dillion Whyte was killed in Stuart Williams Drive Nevis.

In that incident, Police reported that Whyte was sitting outside in a yard when unknown assailants shot him to the head.

More as information becomes available.