‘Pain gave me strength’ – Dottin using injury, tough recovery to fuel rise to top

West Indies all-rounder Deandra Dottin is using her experience with a near career-threatening injury and difficult recovery as motivation to push on to the very top of the sport.

Dottin suffered a career-threatening injury early last year which required reconstructive surgery to her right shoulder. This caused her to miss three international series against England, Australia and India. She recovered well and was able to play in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in Australia earlier this year but did not bowl.

She’s now back bowling, and on Saturday made a return with the ball taking two wickets in the third T20I against England in Derby. It was the first time she bowled at this level since February 2019. She also scored a sizzling 63 – to follow up 69 and 38 in the other two matches at the Incaro County Ground in Derby. In so doing she has scored more than 40 percent of the team’s three totals.

Bolstered by a strong support system led by Merissa Aguilleira, Dottin credits the outstanding former West Indies captain and current teammates for getting her through her time away from the game.

“There were times where I thought that was it… the pain actually gave me strength in terms of fighting and getting back out there… to play cricket for West Indies,” Dottin said in a recent interview with windies cricket.

“In that down period, I was talking to Merissa a lot. She has been telling me to don’t give up and keep praying and a couple of players had messaged me wishing a speedy recovery.”

One of the top five women with the most T20I career runs, Dottin admitted that is was a good feeling and she’s looking forward to getting to the top spot in the near future.

“Of course, I plan to be at the top, to be the Number one.”