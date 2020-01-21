Person escapes injury in shooting incident in Nevis

Charlestown, Nevis, January 21, 2020 – Reports of another shooting incident in the federation.

According to informed sources, an individual was shot at in Brown Hill, Nevis on Monday night.

However, the person targeted was not injured and other information was not immediately available.

Police are said to be investigating.

On January 17, a man was shot and injured during an armed robbery at Pond’s Extension in East Basseterre.

A police statement said an armed masked assailant entered the home of Shakim Joseph and demanded several items be handed over. The victim was injured and hospitalised in a stable condition.

Police are also investigating an armed robbery incident in Camps, West Basseterre.

On January 12, around 5 a,m,. a masked assailant, armed with a gun entered the man’s home and stole a number of items including money before fleeing the scene.

An early morning attack on a female resident of Irish Town on January 12, is also under investigation. The woman, who was not named was stabbed several times by the unknown assailant.