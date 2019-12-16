PM Browne discusses cooperation with State of Qatar for expansion of UWI Five Islands

The State of Qatar could play a meaningful role in the development of the University of the West Indies Five Islands Campus.

Prime Minister Gaston Browne on Saturday participated in the Doha Forum 2019, which was held under the theme, Reimagining Governance in a Multipolar World.

During his brief visit to the Gulf state, the Prime Minister exchanged courtesies with H.H. Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the State of Qatar and held bilateral discussions with Prime Minister of Qatar, H.E. Sheikh Abdullah bin Nasser bin Khalifa Al Thani.

