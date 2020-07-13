PM Mottley for Women Rise For All Event

On July 14, the Women Rise for All Event will bring together women from different sectors in recognition of front-line leadership in the on-going COVID-19 crisis and inspiring action to build back stronger.

Prime Minister Mia Mottley will be among he panelists, as the Women Rise for All Event takes on the critical issues facing the world.

“Let us rebuild. Let us retool. Let us repurpose, because this is perhaps the most apt reminder of what we must fight for in the multilateral system, in the global community of nations on the eve of the 75th anniversary of the United Nations,” Mottley said.

“We can do it, working together, but we need to respect each other, to see each other, to hear each other and to work together.”

Convened by the UN Deputy Secretary-General, the Women Rise for All Event will also feature an impressive lineup of leaders.