POLICE INVESTIGATING STABBING INCIDENT

Police are investigating an incident in which a woman was attacked by an unknown assailant who entered her home.

The incident occurred at about 4 a.m. on January 12, 2020 in the Irish Town area. The woman received several stab wounds about the body and was transported to the JNF Hospital where she was treated and discharged.

Investigations into the matter are ongoing. Persons with information about this incident are asked to contact the Criminal Investigation Department at the Basseterre Police Station by dialling 465-2241, their nearest Police Station or the crime hotline at 707.