Portland suspect shot dead by police during arrest

Police in the US have shot dead a man suspected of fatally shooting a right-wing activist during protests in Portland, Oregon, officials say.

Michael Reinoehl, 48, was being investigated for the killing of a supporter of President Trump during last weekend’s tension.

Reinoehl earlier said he acted in self-defence when he shot Aaron Danielson, a supporter of the Patriot Prayer group.

Police said he was armed and was shot during a confrontation with officers.

Black Lives Matter protests have been taking place nightly in Portland since the killing of black man George Floyd in May.

Last Saturday Trump supporters held a large rally and fought with anti-racism protesters in violent exchanges.

Reinoehl, who regularly attended the protests, had told Vice News that he had thought he and a friend were going to be stabbed by Danielson.

“I had no choice. I mean, I, I had a choice. I could have sat there and watched them kill a friend of mine of colour. But I wasn’t going to do that,” he said.

On Thursday President Trump had highlighted the killing of Danielson, tweeting “Why aren’t the Portland police arresting the cold blooded killer of Aaron “Jay” Danielson. Do your job, and do it fast.”.