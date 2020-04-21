Prisoners convicted or on remand for indecent assault, unlawful carnal knowledge, robbery, cocaine to be freed

Basseterre, St Kitts, April 21, 2020 – Several prisoners who have been serving time and on remand for crimes ranging from indecent assault, house breaking, possession of cocaine and armed robbery are to be freed.

Persons on remand and convicted are on the list sent to the Permanent Secretary, Osmond Petty by Commissioner of Corrections, Terrance James.

According to the list posted on social media, twelve of the 31 prisoners are on remand. The other 19 have been convicted.

The twelve on remand and to be freed have been charged with offences including malicious damage, wounding with intent, house breaking, indecent exposure, larceny and indecent assault.

The nineteen convicted are serving time for receiving, indecent exposure, malicious damage, threatening language, possession of cocaine, robbery, wounding with intent, house breaking, house breaking and larceny, possession of drugs, larceny and unlawful carnal knowledge.

The prisoners were incarcerated between 2011 and 2020.