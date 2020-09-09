Rotary Club of Liamuiga Donates School Supplies

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts – On Saturday 5th September, the Rotary Club of Liamuiga held its first community service project for the 2020-2021 Rotary Year. With the start of the academic year just 2 days away, a Back-to-School Supplies Distribution was conducted at the Anglican Church Hall.

During a brief ceremony chaired by President Deniece Alleyne, school bags filled with much-needed supplies were presented to 18 students in-need from various primary schools throughout St. Kitts. Each student received a backpack filled with notebooks, ruler, pencils, pencil eraser and pens.

In her remarks to the parents, guardian and students in attendance, President Deniece highlighted the difficult financial struggles that the ongoing pandemic has caused. She encouraged the students to do their best during the upcoming school year and pledged the Club’s continued support for education and youth development.

The Rotary Club of Liamuiga wishes all students and teachers a safe and successful school year.