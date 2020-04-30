‘Sad’ to see Gayle, Samuels ending careers on sour note – says Windies legend Dujon

Former legendary West Indies wicketkeeper Jeffrey Dujon believes recent social media flare-ups from veteran Windies players Marlon Samuels and Chris Gayle are sad but not unusual for players facing the end of their careers with some amount of bitterness.

The 63-year-old former player turned commentator, pointed out that while he did not have insight into the specifics of the situations the phenomena itself is nothing new. He believes it has, however, been magnified with the advent of the social media age and players being able to share their opinions with the click of a button.

Gayle and Samuels recently garnered the attention of the ‘social media verse’ with blistering tirades against former teammates. Samuels vented his frustration with current West Indies Test captain Jason Holder, while Gayle reserved his anger for Ramnaresh Sarwan his former teammate and assistant coach at the Jamaica Tallawahs. The Caribbean Premier League (CPL) team did not resign Gayle in the offseason.

“This is not the first time something like this has happened, this goes way back. In terms of even myself the way that my career ended. In those days we didn’t have the media like what they have now to voice their opinions,” Dujon told the Mason and Guest radio program recently.

“It’s always sad when someone, people who have been outstanding in one way or the other end their careers on a sour note like that, but that’s the world today, people have the platforms to speak their minds and are more inclined to do so,” he added.

“It’s not nice when people are at the end of their careers and there is that much bitterness, but we have to move on.”