‘Saint Lucia Cannot Remain Closed Indefinitely’

Chif Medical Officer Dr. Sharon Belmar-George says it is difficult to predict how the COVID-19 pandemic will progress here.

But she asserts: “The reality is St. Lucia cannot remain closed indefinitely!”

Belmar-George disclosed in an update Monday that Saint Lucia has so far recorded a total of 15 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

All have recovered and been discharged from care, she observed.The CMO also said a total of 446 tests have been carried out to date.

“Our assumption is the likely scenario for the epidemic within our context shall be recurring waves with low level transmission,” she explained.

According to the CMO, this requires that the public work closely with health authorities in maintaining the physical distancing measures at all times.

She said the public must note that COVID19 remains in all regions around Saint Lucia.

“Given it is a new virus, our entire population is at risk of getting it at some point in time,” Belmar-George declared.

“As such, we need to learn to live safely in this COVID-19 environment,” she advised.

“Every single sector must also prepare for the new way of operating in anticipation. The Government of Saint Lucia has been providing these protocols. This requires a behavior change and new way of living,” the CMO stated.

Belmar-George observed that during the coming weeks, Public Health and Primary Health Care teams will be providing information to support citizens as Saint Lucia transitions to co-existing with COVID-19.

She explained that one such aspect includes the need to ensure our immune system is functioning at its best.

“This requires a balanced, healthy diet including the recommended daily servings of fruits and vegetables, drinking water throughout the day, regular exercise, adequate rest, and sleep and managing our stress level to keep it to a minimum,” the CMO stated.

She also stressed the need to avoid smoking, drugs and excessive alcohol intake.

Belmar-George said they are all detrimental to the body and limit ability to properly manage illnesses.