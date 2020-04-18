Sammy helps medical workers in St Lucia stock up

Former West Indies captain, Daren Sammy, is not being left out of the fight to stave off the spread and aid in the care of persons who have contracted COVID-19.

Sammy chose to help in a fairly unique way, recognizing that medical workers, on the job for long hours do not have the time to stock up on essentials the way other members of the society in St Lucia do.

With that in mind, the big-hitting all-rounder visited the Saint Jude Hospital in Vieux Fort, where he donated thousands of dollars worth of supplies to 23 medical workers.

“We can all do our part whether it is reaching out to an elderly person in your community or just saying thank you to the many healthcare professionals who are on the front-line,” said Sammy in a press release from his Daren Sammy Foundation.

Sammy also made a call for others to find ways of aiding in the fight against COVID-19, saying it was important to appreciate the hard work of the healthcare professionals in what are ‘extraordinary times’.