St Kitts and Nevis Police confirm first murder for 2020

Police on Sunday confirmed St Kitts and Nevis’ first murder for 2020.

Police in a statement said an investigation had begun into an incident in which a man was fatally wounded in the Newtown area sometime after 9 p.m. on January 24, 2020.

“Investigations so far have revealed that 28-year-old Kennedy Isles of Taylor’s Village, who resided at Sandown Road, was outside his home when he was approached by an armed assailant who opened fire at him. He was wounded several times about the body and succumbed to his injuries at the scene,” the police statement added.

The statement disclosed that the District Medical Officer arrived at the scene and pronounced Isles dead.

“Members of the Forensic Unit visited and processed the scene and collected several items of evidential value,” said the statement.

Police have made an appeal to anyone who might have any information in relation to this incident to call the Violent Crimes Unit (VCU) at 467-1887, 662-3468 or their nearest Police Station. Persons can also share information using the crime hotline 707. Investigations into the matter are ongoing.

The shooting death of Isles is the latest gun-related violent crime committed so far this year.

Police have confirmed that two masked assailants fired shots at four persons in Brown Hill, Nevis on January 19.

On January 17, a man was shot and injured during an armed robbery at Pond’s Extension in East Basseterre.

On January 12, a masked assailant, armed with a gun entered the home of a man in Camp’s and stole a number of items including money before fleeing the scene.

An early morning attack on a female resident of Irish Town, Basseterre on January 12, was also confirmed by the police.