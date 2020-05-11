St Kitts-Nevis nationals on cruise ships arrive home this week

Basseterre, St Kitts, – It was not immediately known how many nationals from St Kitts and Nevis are among the hundreds of Caribbean people who work on cruise ships.

But it is said that Kittitians and Nevisians are among nationals from the Caribbean, Central and South America will be transferred to three ships – Vision of the Seas, Rhapsody of the Seas and Adventure of the Seas and head for Port Zante among the other ports.

Vision of the Seas is scheduled to depart Miami on May 15, and sail to first to St Kitts’ Port Zante.

It is expected that all the protocols will be observed including the 14-day quarantine.

From St Kitts, the Vision of the Seas will journey to Dominica, St. Lucia, Grenada, Trinidad and St. Vincent; the Rhapsody will depart from Miami on May 13, and sail to Cartagena, Panama, Costa Rica, Honduras, Guatemala and Belize; the Adventure will depart from the Bahamas on May 9 and set course for Haiti, the Dominican Republic and Jamaica.

“The Harmony is heading to Barbados with Filipino crew from various company ships, where the company will have charter flights heading to Manila. There will also be charter flights to Manila from Miami, with the Liberty of the Seas heading to Miami.